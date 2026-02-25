Real Madrid take a narrow lead over Benfica into the deciding leg of their Champions League play-off round tie at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius Jr earned Los Blancos a 1-0 win in Lisbon last week, but the result was overshadowed by an incident that has seen Gianluca Prestianni handed a one-match ban after he was accused of racially abusing the Brazilian.

Real Madrid come alive in the knockout stages of the Champions League and very rarely let a first-leg advantage slip, but head into Wednesday's game on the back of a defeat to Osasuna that has cost them top spot in LaLiga.

Benfica can expect a more hostile atmosphere than usual at the Bernabéu as they look to overturn the deficit and book their place in the last 16.

It's set to be a fiery decider but Jose Mourinho will not be up to his usual touchline antics on his return to his former club after being shown a red card in the first leg.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Benfica on TV and online.

When is Real Madrid v Benfica?

Real Madrid v Benfica will take place on Wednesday 25 February 2026.

Real Madrid v Benfica kick-off time

Real Madrid v Benfica will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Benfica on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Benfica online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Real Madrid v Benfica on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

