Tuesday night's only League One fixture comes from the Madjeski Stadium, where Reading host Northampton Town.

The rescheduled game was originally due to be played at the start of September but was postponed due to international call ups.

The Royals are in the relegation zone after a hugely disappointing start to the season and pressure is building on manager Noel Hunt.

Northampton, meanwhile, are up to 11th after a 2-1 win away at Doncaster Rovers on the weekend.

The Cobblers will be relishing another trip to face an out-of-form side on Tuesday evening, knowing a victory would put them level on points with the play-off places.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Reading v Northampton Town on TV and online.

When is Reading v Northampton Town?

Reading v Northampton Town will take place on Tuesday 21st October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Reading v Northampton Town kick-off time

Reading v Northampton Town will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Reading v Northampton Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Reading v Northampton Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Reading v Northampton Town on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

