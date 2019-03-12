Leeds have won four of their last five games and have kept back-to-back clean sheets in their last two games.

They will be desperate to keep up momentum ahead of their showdown with third-placed Sheffield United on Saturday.

Reading may be struggling in 19th but they have won their last two games against fellow relegation battlers Ipswich and Wigan.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Reading v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is the Reading v Leeds game?

Reading v Leeds will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 12th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Reading v Leeds

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Despite their recent upturn in form, Reading remain leaky at the back.

They conceded twice against Wigan and were put to the sword in a 4-0 thrashing by Sheffield United last month.

Leeds are grinding back into gear and understand the significance of every game that comes their way.

Prediction: Reading 1-2 Leeds

