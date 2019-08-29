Steven Gerrard has a fine record on the continent as a manager with just two defeats in 21 games since he took charge.

Rangers have swept aside St Joseph’s, Progres Niederkorn and Midtjylland so far this season with 19 goals to their name across the six ties, but Legia proved a tough nut to crack.

Legia finished second in the Ekstraklasa (Polish top division) last season, missing out on the title via goal difference.

They reached the Round of 32 in 2016/17 after being eliminated from the Champions League group stages, though the last time they made it all the way through the Europa League qualifiers to the group stage was in 2015/16.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rangers v Legia game on TV and online.

What time is the Rangers v Legia game?

Rangers v Legia will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 29th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Rangers v Legia

Fans around the world – including in the UK and Ireland – can tune in to watch the game on RangersTV for a one-off £9.99 fee.

Supporters can also sign up for a range of monthly and annual passes with a variety of packages to suit you, though most live games aren’t available in the UK.

You can live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers have kept three clean sheets on the bounce in all competitions, meaning that however tough Legia are to break down, they should offer an equally stern test.

When the Gers have conceded, they’ve usually already built up an unassailable lead.

The first goal in this one is key. If Legia find the net first, the complexion of the tie changes entirely.

Still, in Morelos and Defoe plus a supporting cast of goal-thirsty midfielders, Rangers have enough going forward to build up the early lead they need.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Legia