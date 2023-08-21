The Manchester City star is back for more in 2023/24 but he isn't the only superstar with his eyes on the Golden Boot.

Fans across the land will be intrigued to chart the progress of the hottest goalscorers in the top flight as the campaign kicks into top gear.

RadioTimes.com will keep you up to date with the Premier League top scorers in 2023/24.

Premier League top scorers 2023/24

Solly March (Brighton) – 3 goals (0 assists) Bryan Mbuemo (Brentford) – 3 goals (0 assists) Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) – 2 goals (0 assists) Alexander Isak (Newcastle) – 2 goals (0 assists) Yoane Wissa (Brentford) – 2 goals (0 assists) Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – 2 goals (0 assists) Erling Haaland (Man City) – 2 goals (0 assists)

Last updated: Monday 21st August

Who will win the Premier League Golden Boot 2023/24?

It's all set to be a one-horse race in 2023/24. Haaland is comfortably the top striker in the league in the absence of Harry Kane and a strong start would place him in pole position.

Haaland's obvious benefit is that he is the prime benefactor of a huge stockpile of ammunition provided by City's all-star creative forces behind him.

Dark horse contenders include perennial top scorer chart contender Mohamed Salah as well as new signings such as Rasmus Hojlund. Ivan Toney's ban rules him out of contention despite great promise following last season's haul.

Premier League top scorers in history

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Harry Kane – 213 goals (320 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games)

Check out our guide to the players with the most goals scored in a Premier League season for the current records, as well as the all-time top goalscorers in Premier League history.

