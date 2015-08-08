Premier League 2015/16 opening weekend: when are the matches on TV?
Find out where and when every match from the opening weekend of the 2015 Premier League season will air on TV and radio, including Man Utd v Spurs, Chelsea v Swansea, Arsenal v West Ham, Stoke v Liverpool and West Brom v Man City
Saturday
Man Utd v Tottenham Hotspur, kick-off 12.45pm BT Sport 1 (listen on BBC Radio 5 Live)
Listen: Bournemouth v Aston Villa, kick-off 3pm BBC Radio 5 Live
Chelsea v Swansea City, kick-off 5.30pm Sky Sports 1 (listen on talkSPORT)
Sunday
Arsenal v West Ham, kick-off 1.30pm Sky Sports 1
Listen: Newcastle v Southampton, kick-off 1.30pm BBC Radio 5 Live
Stoke City v Liverpool, kick-off 4pm Sky Sports 1 (listen on BBC Radio 5 Live)
Monday
West Brom v Manchester City, kick-off 8pm Sky Sports 1 (listen on BBC Radio 5 Live)
Watch highlights of all the weekend's matches, including Bournemouth v Aston Villa, Everton v Watford, Leicester City v Sunderland and Norwich v Crystal Palace on Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2