Saturday

Man Utd v Tottenham Hotspur, kick-off 12.45pm BT Sport 1 (listen on BBC Radio 5 Live)

Listen: Bournemouth v Aston Villa, kick-off 3pm BBC Radio 5 Live

Chelsea v Swansea City, kick-off 5.30pm Sky Sports 1 (listen on talkSPORT)

Sunday

Arsenal v West Ham, kick-off 1.30pm Sky Sports 1

Listen: Newcastle v Southampton, kick-off 1.30pm BBC Radio 5 Live

Stoke City v Liverpool, kick-off 4pm Sky Sports 1 (listen on BBC Radio 5 Live)

Monday

West Brom v Manchester City, kick-off 8pm Sky Sports 1 (listen on BBC Radio 5 Live)

Watch highlights of all the weekend's matches, including Bournemouth v Aston Villa, Everton v Watford, Leicester City v Sunderland and Norwich v Crystal Palace on Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2

