League One outfit Portsmouth will also be hoping to bounce back from a weekend defeat, having lost at Wycombe.

Sparks are likely to fly at Fratton Park as the sides battle for local bragging rights and a place in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Portsmouth v Southampton game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is the Portsmouth v Southampton game?

Portsmouth v Southampton will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 24th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Portsmouth v Southampton

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV.

LIMITED TIME SALE: NOW TV MONTH PASS JUST £9.99 HERE (USUALLY £33.99)

Usually, you can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Portsmouth will have a bouncing Fratton Park crowd behind them on Tuesday night and will be desperate to get one over their local rivals.

Yet the prospect of victory for the League One side looks remote right now.

After all, Southampton are faring well in the Premier League under manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and will field a strong XI here.

They say form goes out the window when it comes to local derbies – but the class of this Saints side is expected to shine through in the end.

Pompey should score – they've beaten Championship opposition in their previous two Carabao Cup fixtures this season – but Southampton should still have enough here.

Advertisement

Prediction: Portsmouth 1-2 Southampton