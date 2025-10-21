Championship leaders Coventry City will look to make it five wins on the bounce away at Portsmouth on Tuesday evening.

Two goals in three minutes helped Frank Lampard's side down Blackburn on Saturday to pick up where they left off before the international break.

The Sky Blues are the only team with an unbeaten record in the second tier and have enjoyed themselves on the road – scoring 16 times as they've taken 11 points from five games.

Portsmouth head into the game on the back of an impressive run of their own. They beat high-flying Middlesbrough in the last game before the international break and held Leicester to a draw on Saturday evening.

Even so, the arrival of in-form Coventry looks to be their toughest test yet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portsmouth v Coventry on TV and online.

When is Portsmouth v Coventry?

Portsmouth v Coventry will take place on Tuesday 21st October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Portsmouth v Coventry kick-off time

Portsmouth v Coventry will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Portsmouth v Coventry on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Portsmouth v Coventry online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Portsmouth v Coventry on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Portsmouth v Coventry odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Portsmouth (31/10) Draw (27/10) Coventry (4/5)*

