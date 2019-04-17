The Estadio do Dragao will be rocking but the Premier League giants will hope to silence the crowd on their way to the next round.

Fans around the world will be desperate to tune in for the second leg, but how can you watch the big game?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Porto v Liverpool game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is the Porto v Liverpool game?

Porto v Liverpool will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 17th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Porto v Liverpool

The game will be shown live on BT Sport. The specific channel number will be confirmed soon.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

It was a near-perfect night for Jurgen Klopp's men at Anfield meaning they can head to Portugal knowing an away goal will almost certainly kill the tie.

Porto should not be underestimated but they simply can't afford to sit back and let Liverpool dictate the play.

However, in their necessary eagerness to find the net, Porto will open themselves up... and the Reds will show no mercy.

Prediction: Porto 1-2 Liverpool

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.