Mauricio Pochettino will hope to make another deep run in Europe with Tottenham producing some huge results on the continent in recent years.

Olympiakos have come through three rounds of qualifying games to reach the group stages.

The Greek side have dispatched Viktoria Plzen, Istanbul Basaksehir and Krasnodar in style with five wins and a goalless draw in their six clashes so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Olympiakos v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is the Olympiakos v Tottenham game?

Olympiakos v Tottenham will kick off at 5:55pm on Wednesday 18th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Olympiakos v Tottenham

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

This will not be an easy one for Spurs to negotiate, but their quality should shine through an inevitably hostile atmosphere.

Harry Kane has notched seven goals in six games for club and country so far this season and will hope to build on his record of 24 goals in 50 European games throughout his career.

Pochetten is likely to shuffle his XI for the encounter with Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min and Erik Lamela all in contention to start.

Prediction: Olympiakos 1-2 Tottenham