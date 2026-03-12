Thursday will be another special evening at the City Ground, with Nottingham Forest set to host Midtjylland in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 tie.

The Trentside ground has played host to some famous European nights over the years and the Reds will hope to make some more memories against the Norwegian side.

The Reds proved too good for Fenerbahce in the play-off round, winning 4-2 on aggregate, but had struggled for form ahead of last week's draw with Man City.

Midtjylland have been one of the Europa League's strongest performers this term and finished third in the League Phase, only behind Lyon and Aston Villa.

The visitors, who are second in the Danish Superliga, have already won at the City Ground once this term, beating the hosts 2-1 in October.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Midtjylland on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Midtjylland?

Nottingham Forest v Midtjylland will take place on Thursday 12 March 2026.

Nottingham Forest v Midtjylland kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Midtjylland will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Midtjylland on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Midtjylland online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Nottingham Forest v Midtjylland on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

