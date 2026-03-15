Relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest host European hopefuls Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

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The Reds' survival hopes have been dented by a six-game winless run in the league but they showed plenty of fight to battle for a 2-2 draw at Man City last time out.

Ahead of a testing run-in, Forest will be desperate to put more points on the board and build some momentum.

Fulham head to the East Midlands seeking to bounce back after two defeats in a row – to West Ham in the Premier League and Southampton in the FA Cup.

The West Londoners are part of the pack hunting the European spots and will be wary of keeping pace with the teams around them that have found form recently.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Fulham on TV and online.

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When is Nottingham Forest v Fulham?

Nottingham Forest v Fulham will take place on Sunday 15 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

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Nottingham Forest v Fulham kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Fulham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Nottingham Forest v Fulham on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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