Norwich, who lost in the play-offs against Leeds last season, find themselves in 10th place but they're only six points off the top six and a crucial win on Tuesday night would keep the pressure on their rivals.

Thorup will be hoping Borja Sainz and Josh Sargent, who are joint first and joint third respectively in the Championship top goalscorer list, can guide Norwich to consecutive top-six finishes as they look to return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2021/22 season.

Sheffield Wednesday, who narrowly avoided relegation to League One last season after finishing three points off the bottom three, are 13th in the Championship with 10 games to go.

Danny Röhl's side won 3-0 at Plymouth on Saturday to keep their play-off hopes alive as Sheffield Wednesday are now seven points off the top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday?

Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Tuesday 11th March 2025.

Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Norwich v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

