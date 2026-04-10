Championship promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City in the East Anglian derby on Saturday lunchtime.

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The Tractor Boys are part of the race for second place as they hunt a return to the Premier League – and a victory against their fierce local rivals would mean promotion remains in their hands.

Norwich will relish the opportunity to derail Ipswich’s season and head into the weekend’s clash in strong form, having won four of their last six games.

Southampton’s midweek victory looks to have put an end to the hosts’ hopes of sneaking into the play-offs but motivation is never in short supply when it comes to the Old Farm derby.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Ipswich on TV and online.

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When is Norwich v Ipswich?

Norwich v Ipswich will take place on Saturday 11 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Norwich v Ipswich kick-off time

Norwich v Ipswich will kick off at 12:30pm.

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What TV channel is Norwich v Ipswich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Norwich v Ipswich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Norwich v Ipswich on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

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