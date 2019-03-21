They won just one of their last eight international games, a 3-0 triumph over Israel in September 2018.

Boss Michael O’Neill will be determined for his men to sweep aside Estonia – who are 96th in the FIFA world rankings – and get their campaign off to a flyer.

Fans will be keen to watch their side in action live, but for those who can’t make it to the national team stadium, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the action.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Northern Ireland v Estonia game on TV and online.

What time is the Northern Ireland v Estonia game?

Northern Ireland v Estonia will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 21st March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Northern Ireland v Estonia

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Northern Ireland are not in good form but are the favourites to beat Estonia.

However, it won’t be a simple task as the visitors have beaten Greece and Finland in their last three games, as well as recording a draw with Iceland.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 2-1 Estonia

