In striker Alexander Isak, the Mags have the Premier League's in-form forward, who has scored seven goals in his last nine games and will fancy his chances of adding to his top-flight tally of 13 for the season against relegation candidates Wolves.

Vítor Pereira has started to turn the tide at Molineux since replacing Gary O'Neil late last month, picking up seven points from his first four games to move them out of the relegation zone, but their leaky defence remains an issue.

The Black Country club have conceded the most goals in the Premier League this term, including five in their last two games, which will leave Isak and co licking their lips ahead of Wednesday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Wolves?

Newcastle v Wolves will take place on Wednesday 15th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Wolves kick-off time

Newcastle v Wolves will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Wolves on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Newcastle v Wolves online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Newcastle v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

