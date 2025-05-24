A draw will be enough for Eddie Howe's side as long as Chelsea and Nottingham Forest draw or Villa fail to beat Man Utd. They could sneak into the top five even if they're beaten but that would require the Villans losing at Old Trafford.

While the hosts have everything to play for, it may be hard for Everton to go again after they bid an emotional farewell to Goodison Park in a 2-0 victory over Southampton last weekend.

Even so, David Moyes will want his side to finish the season strong ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer for the Merseyside club.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Everton on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Everton?

Newcastle v Everton will take place on Sunday 25th May 2025.

Newcastle v Everton kick-off time

Newcastle v Everton will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

Fans can keep across all the action from the final day games through Gillette Labs Soccer Special on Sky Sports Football.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on a bumper episode of Match of the Day on Sunday night.

How to live stream Newcastle v Everton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Newcastle v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

