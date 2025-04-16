The Mags rose to fourth after overpowering Man Utd in a 4-1 victory on Sunday – their fifth win on the bounce in all competitions.

Crystal Palace have been in fine fettle themselves of late. Ahead of their 5-2 defeat to Man City on the weekend, Oliver Glasner's team had won six of their last seven games and were threatening to make a late charge for the European spots.

The Eagles have fallen 11 points adrift of seventh-place Aston Villa, but their continental dreams are not done just yet, as they could still reach the Europa League as FA Cup winners.

Palace have some testing games to come ahead of their semi-final against Villa at end of the month, so would love to bounce back with a result at St James' Park.

When is Newcastle v Crystal Palace?

Newcastle v Crystal Palace will take place on Wednesday 16th April 2025.

Newcastle v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Newcastle v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Newcastle v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Newcastle v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

