The hosts are yet to really hit their straps this season and are still adapting to life without star striker Alexander Isak but will hope that Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Bradford City in the Carabao Cup can help them kick on.

They will have to raise their game another level against the visitors, however, as Arsenal have been hugely impressive in the early weeks of the season.

Mikel Arteta's side only earned a point against Man City last weekend but will take plenty of confidence from what was a dominant display at the Emirates.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Arsenal?

Newcastle v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 28th September 2025.

Newcastle v Arsenal kick-off time

Newcastle v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Newcastle v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

