Selles needs to turn the tide soon to save his job but things could get worse before they get better as the Steel City outfit visit early pacesetters Boro this weekend.

Rob Edwards has made a fast start on Teesside. The hosts have won all three of their Championship games this season and are only behind leaders Stoke City on goal difference.

The Boro boss could be without star midfielder Hayden Hackney this weekend amid ongoing links to the Premier League, which would be a boost for Selles' side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Sheffield Utd on TV and online.

When is Middlesbrough v Sheffield Utd?

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Utd will take place on Saturday 30th August 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Utd kick-off time

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Sheffield Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Sheffield Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Middlesbrough v Sheffield Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

