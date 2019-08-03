United have won all five of their warm-up matches so far, conceding just one goal in that time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be pleased with how his young side is developing despite a turbulent 2019 for the club.

AC Milan will provide the perfect test ahead of the new season after finishing fifth in 2018/19 with their sights set on returning to the pinnacle of European football.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v AC Milan game on TV and online.

What time is the Man Utd v AC Milan game?

Man Utd v AC Milan will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 3rd August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd v AC Milan

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Fans can tune in to watch the game on MUTV (Sky: 418, Virgin: 526).

Advertisement

You can also live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.