Man United, Liverpool and Southampton offer the most expensive cups of tea in football
BBC Sport's Price of Football analyses everything from match tickets to replica shirts and pies
Arsenal may have the most expensive match tickets in the Premier League, but if you fancy a cuppa on match day you best take a flask to Old Trafford, Anfield and St Mary's.
Manchester United, Liverpool and Southampton have the most expensive cups of tea in football at £2.50 a cup, according to BBC Sport's Price of Football 2014 study.
In contrast, Conference club Braintree charge just 80p for a brew on match day.
Just like last year, Arsenal top the table for the most expensive match day tickets at £97 for an individual adult. The cheapest ticket in the Premier League can be found at Newcastle United, which start at £15 and can go up to £52 for an adult.
BBC Sport's analysis suggests that the average price of the cheapest match day ticket in the Premier League has risen by almost 16% since 2011.
The most expensive shirts in the Premier League are also found in Manchester: both United and City charge £55 for an adult replica shirt.
And if fans are planning on eating at Premier League grounds, a pie at Crystal Palace, Man City and Southampton will set them back £4.
Conference side Kidderminster Harriers have the honour of the most expensive pies in football – then again, they do have a reputation to uphold.