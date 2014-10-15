In contrast, Conference club Braintree charge just 80p for a brew on match day.

Just like last year, Arsenal top the table for the most expensive match day tickets at £97 for an individual adult. The cheapest ticket in the Premier League can be found at Newcastle United, which start at £15 and can go up to £52 for an adult.

BBC Sport's analysis suggests that the average price of the cheapest match day ticket in the Premier League has risen by almost 16% since 2011.

The most expensive shirts in the Premier League are also found in Manchester: both United and City charge £55 for an adult replica shirt.

And if fans are planning on eating at Premier League grounds, a pie at Crystal Palace, Man City and Southampton will set them back £4.

Conference side Kidderminster Harriers have the honour of the most expensive pies in football – then again, they do have a reputation to uphold.