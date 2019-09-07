City finished seven points behind champions Arsenal last season but did win the FA Cup and Continental Cup.

The remit for City this term is to win the title and go for Champions League honours.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City Women v Man Utd Women game on TV and online.

What time is the Man City Women v Man Utd Women game?

Man City Women v Man Utd Women will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday 7th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man City Women v Man Utd Women

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 2:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Meanwhile, every game in the FA WSL 2019/20 season will be broadcast for free on the brand new FA Player platform.

Fans can register for the service to watch on laptop or desktop computers, or download the app and watch on a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Manchester United have made a host of new signings over the summer, including the snaring of City defender Abbie McManus.

Scotland's Jane Ross - another former City player - has arrived from West Ham with plenty of expectation on her shoulders.

But this United team is not expected to challenge the likes of City for honours just yet.

City bought England's World Cup hero Ellen White to the club over the summer, while they hope the acquisition of Korean Lee Geum-min will make up for the sale of Nikita Parris to Lyon.

City really should be winning this game and have a raft of players who come into the new season off the back of playing in the World Cup.

Prediction: Man City Women 2-0 Man Utd Women