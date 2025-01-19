It was quickly followed by a 3-0 humbling at Barcelona in the Women's Champions League, but Gareth Taylor's side started 2025 with a bang after sticking three goals without reply past Ipswich Town in the FA Women's Cup last weekend.

Manchester United are just one point behind their neighbours in the table and looking to rack up a third consecutive WSL victory.

The Red Devils warmed up for their short trip to the Etihad Stadium by trouncing West Brom 7-0 in the cup last Saturday, but they have never been victorious against City away from home and lost both of last season's fixtures.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 19th January 2025.

Man City v Man Utd kick-off time

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 6:45pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Football from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man City v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

