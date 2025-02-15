Gareth Taylor's side – boosted by the 2025 returns of Bunny Shaw and Vivianne Miedema – got their revenge on the Gunners to book their place in the League Cup final and await quarter-final ties in both the FA Cup and Champions League next month, but their immediate focus will be on bouncing back in the race for the top three.

It's been a difficult campaign for Liverpool, who have struggled to build on their impressive fourth-place finish in 2023/24 and have won just four WSL games all season.

Two of those have come since the league got back under way in 2025, moving them clear of the relegation battle, while they reached the last eight of the FA Cup themselves last weekend.

The Reds have struggled against the heavyweights this term, losing all five of their games against top-four opposition, but will get a chance to put that record right on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Liverpool on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man City v Liverpool?

Man City v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 16th February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Liverpool kick-off time

Man City v Liverpool will kick off at 6:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Man City v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:30pm and Football from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man City v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Man City v Liverpool on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Man City v Liverpool odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (2/5) Draw (15/4) Liverpool (11/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.