He won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a pair of Community Shields while in Manchester.

Despite the lack of the titular star, current heroes Sergio Aguero and David Silva will be reunited with the likes of Joe Hart, Kolo Toure, Richard Dunne, Dietmar Hamann and Mario Balotelli for the game.

They take on a Premier League Legends XI featuring Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie, Ryan Giggs, Gary and Phil Neville.

Full squad lists are below.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Vincent Kompany testimonial game on TV and online.

What time is the Vincent Kompany testimonial?

The game will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 11th September 2019.

Manchester City Legends squad

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart, Costel Pantilimon

Defence: Vincent Kompany , Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, Kolo Toure, Pablo Zabaleta, Richard Dunne, Gael Clichy

Midfield: Nigel de Jong, Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stephen Ireland, David Silva, Dietmar Hamann, James Milner

Attack: Craig Bellamy, Sergio Aguero, Mario Balotelli, Benjani

Premier League All-Stars XI

Manager: Roberto Martinez

Goalkeepers: Edwin van der Sar, Shay Given

Defence: Phil Neville, Gary Neville, John O'Shea, Wes Brown

Midfield: Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs, Rafael van der Vaart, Cesc Fabregas

Attack: Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie

How to watch and live stream the Vincent Kompany testimonial

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.