Manchester City will look to extend their unbeaten start to the season in the Champions League when Bayer Leverkusen visit the Etihad.

The hosts are fourth in the League Phase table, having taken 10 points from their first four games, including a 4-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

Pep Guardiola will want to see a response from his players after their 2-1 defeat away at Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitors look to have found their feet under Kasper Hjulmand, who was appointed in September, and have won seven of their last nine games.

That run has included a 1-0 victory away at Benfica in their last Champions League game but they are 21st in the table, meaning a place in the knockout stages is far from secure.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Bayer Leverkusen on TV and online.

When is Man City v Bayer Leverkusen?

Man City v Bayer Leverkusen will take place on Tuesday 25th November 2025.

Man City v Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Man City v Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Bayer Leverkusen on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Man City v Bayer Leverkusen online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Man City v Bayer Leverkusen on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

