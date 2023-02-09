Liverpool FC said it was “bringing together two of the world's biggest sporting icons through fashion and style” and added that both the club and LeBron were “celebrating shared values and illustrious histories”.

Liverpool has just released its new clothing range in collaboration with NBA superstar LeBron James. The LFC x LeBron collection is available to buy now in men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes, making it the perfect gift for any Reds fan.

The club launched the kit this morning, having already teased it when James wore the collection’s XX Nike trainers at an NBA match last week. During the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks, the 38-year-old basketballer scored a 20-point triple-double, making headlines as the oldest player in NBA history to do so.

Now, the full collection is on sale with jerseys, shorts hoodies and footwear available. The designs all feature Liverpool’s iconic logo, LeBron’s crown, and the Nike logo. Plus the jerseys carry the acronyms SFG for Strive For Greatness and YNWA for You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The clothes have been modelled by LFC footballers including as Jordan Henderson, Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Fabio Carvalho and Shanice van de Sanden.

On the collaboration, Jordan Henderson said: “I’m a big fan of LeBron and all he’s achieved to become one of the greatest basketball players in history. It’s great to see the link up with LFC and to be a part of this exciting collaboration with the club.”

Read on to find out how you can buy from the new LFC x LeBron collection.

Buy from the LFC x LeBron collection at Liverpool Store

What is LeBron James’s role at Liverpool?

LeBron James is known to be a Liverpool fan and even bought a 2 per cent stake of the club in 2011. He purchased the share for £4.7m and became a part-owner.

In the year’s since, he's shown his support by turning up to events in Liverpool clothes and was spotted cheering them on at the 2022 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

In March last year, the basketball star exchanged his stake in Liverpool for part ownership of their controller, Fenway Sports Group, for an undisclosed amount. He is now said to own roughly 1 per cent of the company.

What’s included in the LFC x LeBron collection?

Liverpool store

The collaboration between LeBron and Liverpool includes clothes suitable for every sporting occasion, "from the court to the pitch, to training and game-night fits".

Here is the full list of options and prices available:

How to buy from the new LFC x LeBron collection in the UK

The new collection is available online at the Liverpool FC online store and the LFC store app. It’s also in stock at the official club stores: Anfield Stadium and Liverpool One in Tower Hamlets.

Prices start at £37.95 for the Long Sleeve Tees and go up to £199.95 for the XX trainers. The club is also offering several buy now, pay later options at checkout.

Delivery costs are either £4.50 or £6.99 depending on whether you want standard or premium, or you can collect from a store.

