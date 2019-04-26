The title race is out of Liverpool’s hands unless City fail to win one of their remaining fixtures.

Until then, all Liverpool can do is continue racking up big wins, poised to pounce at the first opportunity.

Liverpool narrowly edged past Huddersfield in their previous meeting this season with Mohamed Salah scoring the only goal of the game.

The Terriers have lost 12 of their last 13 Premier League fixtures and failed to even score during eight of those defeats.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Huddersfield game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Huddersfield game?

Liverpool v Huddersfield will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 26th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Huddersfield

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 7:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Liverpool v Huddersfield in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

There’s only one way this game is going…

The Reds have swaggered through the last month going from strength to strength and brushing aside opponents of every level – home and away.

Their tight defence will keep toothless Huddersfield at bay while Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane wreak havoc in attactk.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield

