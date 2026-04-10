Liverpool turn their attention back to the Premier League and the visit of Fulham after a bruising week for Arne Slot's men.

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The Reds crashed out of the FA Cup in a 4-0 thrashing at Man City last weekend and suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat away at PSG in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, which leaves their European hopes hanging by a thread.

A top-five finish in the Premier League and qualification for the Champions League must now be a priority for Liverpool, whose domestic form was shaky ahead of the international break.

Fulham will head to Anfield sensing an opportunity as they look to finish the season with a flourish. A victory on Merseyside would move Marco Silva's side to within two points of their hosts and be a major boost to their European hopes.

Games between the pair are rarely boring, as the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage proved – with Harrison Reed firing in a long-range 97th-minute equaliser – and Saturday should be no different.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Fulham on TV and online.

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When is Liverpool v Fulham?

Liverpool v Fulham will take place on Saturday 11 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Fulham kick-off time

Liverpool v Fulham will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Liverpool v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Liverpool v Fulham on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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