The British and Irish Lions begin their summer odyssey close to home with a warm-up match against Argentina this weekend.
The talking will finally relent on Friday and players will be afforded a chance to gel with their peers across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
Coach Andy Farrell will be able to get a good look at his men in a testing clash that will feel anything but friendly against the Pumas.
Of course, the main event doesn't start until July, when the Lions jet Down Under to face Australia in three Test matches that will determine who clinches the glory.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full fixture list – and results – for the British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025.
The British and Irish Lions' 2025 tour of Australia fixtures and results
All UK time.
Week 1
Friday 20th June
- British and Irish Lions v Argentina (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event
Week 2
Saturday 28th June
- Western Force v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 3
Wednesday 2nd July
- Queensland Reds v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Saturday 5th July
- NSW Waratahs v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 4
Wednesday 9th July
- Brumbies v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Saturday 12th July
- AUNZ XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 5
Saturday 19th July
- Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 6
Tuesday 22nd July
- First Nations & Pasifika XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Saturday 26th July
- Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 7
Saturday 2nd August
- Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
