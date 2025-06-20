Coach Andy Farrell will be able to get a good look at his men in a testing clash that will feel anything but friendly against the Pumas.

Of course, the main event doesn't start until July, when the Lions jet Down Under to face Australia in three Test matches that will determine who clinches the glory.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full fixture list – and results – for the British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025.

The British and Irish Lions' 2025 tour of Australia fixtures and results

All UK time.

Week 1

Friday 20th June

British and Irish Lions v Argentina (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event

Week 2

Saturday 28th June

Western Force v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 3

Wednesday 2nd July

Queensland Reds v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Saturday 5th July

NSW Waratahs v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 4

Wednesday 9th July

Brumbies v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Saturday 12th July

AUNZ XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 5

Saturday 19th July

Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 6

Tuesday 22nd July

First Nations & Pasifika XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Saturday 26th July

Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 7

Saturday 2nd August

Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

