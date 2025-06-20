The British and Irish Lions begin their summer odyssey close to home with a warm-up match against Argentina this weekend.

The talking will finally relent on Friday and players will be afforded a chance to gel with their peers across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Coach Andy Farrell will be able to get a good look at his men in a testing clash that will feel anything but friendly against the Pumas.

Of course, the main event doesn't start until July, when the Lions jet Down Under to face Australia in three Test matches that will determine who clinches the glory.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full fixture list – and results – for the British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025.

The British and Irish Lions' 2025 tour of Australia fixtures and results

All UK time.

Week 1

Friday 20th June

Week 2

Saturday 28th June

Week 3

Wednesday 2nd July

Saturday 5th July

Week 4

Wednesday 9th July

Saturday 12th July

Week 5

Saturday 19th July

Week 6

Tuesday 22nd July

Saturday 26th July

Week 7

Saturday 2nd August

