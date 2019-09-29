James Maddison fired a message to England boss Gareth Southgate last time out with a superb display against Tottenham.

His fizzing long-range drive skipped beyond Spurs’ stand-in keeper Paulo Gazzaniga, while his general play was the source of all things good for Leicester.

Newcastle find themselves in a very different situation with just three teams below them in the Premier League.

The Magpies have won just once under Steve Bruce, with recent form defined by drab home draws to Brighton and Watford.

Andy Carroll was given a hero’s welcome on his return to the field at St James’ Park in the goalless draw with Brighton, but goals have been hard to come by on Tyneside with Bruce’s men scoring just four in six so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Newcastle game on TV and online.

What time is the Leicester v Newcastle game?

Leicester v Newcastle will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 29th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Leicester v Newcastle

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV.

Usually, you can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Leicester v Newcastle in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Newcastle need a win, to shake the blues, to offer hope to the fans, to simply show signs of life.

However, a trip to Leicester instantly suggests they’ll be happy to take a point and go for a maximum haul in the weeks to come.

Leicester have been grinding out solid, consistent results and should have enough going forward to break down the resolute Newcastle defence.

The Magpies may not have enough to strike back, however.

Prediction: Leicester 2-0 Newcastle