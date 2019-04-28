However, back-to-back defeats for Unai Emery’s men, including a midweek 3-1 thrashing by Wolves, will have dented confidence at this crunch stage of the season.

Arsenal will also have one eye on their Europa League semi-final tie with Valencia which starts next week.

They face Leicester who have been rejuvenated by Brendan Rodgers since Claude Puel’s departure.

The Foxes are sitting comfortable in 10th but a late rally could see them rise as high as seventh depending on results elsewhere.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Leicester v Arsenal game?

Leicester v Arsenal will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 28th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Leicester v Arsenal

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 11:30am.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Leicester v Arsenal in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Arsenal enjoyed a solid streak of form in 2019 but the wind has left their sails and they’re simply drifting into the final run-in.

It’s such a tight race at the top, and Arsenal’s startling lack of intensity could cost them dearly.

Leicester showed great spirit to come back twice to draw with West Ham last weekend and could deal a crippling blow to the Gunners’ top four hopes.

Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Arsenal

