The Premier League weekend kicks off at Elland Road, where Leeds United host Nottingham Forest on Friday evening in a relegation six-pointer.

With the pair sitting six points above the drop zone, only separated on goals scored, it's a game with huge implications at the bottom of the top flight.

The Whites will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's 4-0 hammering at the hands of leaders Arsenal, which was their first home defeat since November.

Nottingham Forest head to West Yorkshire with wind in their sails. Sean Dyche's side have gone four games without a loss in the league, winning twice and drawing twice, to keep clear of the bottom three.

Recent history is against the Reds, however, as they've not won a Premier League fixture at Elland Road since 1996.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Nottingham Forest?

Leeds v Nottingham Forest will take place on Friday 6th February 2026.

Leeds v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Leeds v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leeds v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Leeds v Nottingham Forest on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

