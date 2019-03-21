Scotland won the UEFA Nations League Group C1 after beating Albania and Israel in November.

They will now begin their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign on the edge of Europe.

Boss Alex McLeish will be hoping for a strong display without any hiccups against the 117th side in the FIFA world rankings.

Jordan Archer, Barry Bannan and Charlie Mulgrew have pulled out of the squad through injury while Liverpool star Andy Robertson’s participation is in doubt due to a dental issue.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Kazakhstan v Scotland game on TV and online.

What time is the Kazakhstan v Scotland game?

Kazakhstan v Scotland will kick off at 3:00pm on Thursday 21st March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Kazakhstan v Scotland

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 2:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Kazakhstan have lost just one of their last six games and won’t roll over for Scotland.

However, Macleish’s men are still the heavy favourites and have more than enough to pick up all three points.

Prediction: Kazakhstan 1-3 Scotland

