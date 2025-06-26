Man City have bounced back from a disappointing 2024/25 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Wydad AC and a 6-0 hammering of Al Ain while Juventus put five past the former and four past the latter.

The Seria A club have superior goal difference, meaning a draw would see them top the group, and the noises from the Italian outfit – and specifically Francisco Conceicao – suggest they will be holding nothing back.

Indeed, while both managers will be keen to make the most of an opportunity to rotate, they'll also know that Thursday's result could be the difference between playing or avoiding Real Madrid in the next round.

When is Juventus v Manchester City?

Juventus v Manchester City will take place on Thursday 26th June 2025.

Juventus v Manchester City kick-off time

Juventus v Manchester City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Juventus v Manchester City on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

23 of the 63 Club World Cup matches will be shown on 5, including 16 in the group stages, four last 16 clashes, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

How to live stream Juventus v Manchester City online

Every Club World Cup game will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Juventus v Manchester City on radio?

Yes – you can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

