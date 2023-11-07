Bellingham is an all-round central midfield dynamo by trade, but has added a deep reserve of goals during his fledgling career in Madrid.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the numbers you need to know about Jude Bellingham's goal record this season and throughout his career.

Jude Bellingham goals this season

Jude Bellingham has scored 10 goals in 11 La Liga games in the 2023/24 season so far for Real Madrid.

His season total stands at 13 goals in 14 games across all club competitions for the Spanish giants.

Last updated: Tuesday 7th November

La Liga top scorers this season

Nobody truly expected Bellingham to be such a strong contender in the running for the Golden Boot but he has started the season in terrific fashion. Here's the current La Liga top scorers list:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 10 goals (2 assists) Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) – 7 goals (1 assist) Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) – 7 goals (1 assist)

Jude Bellingham career goals

Jude Bellingham made his professional debut for Birmingham at the age of 16. Goals haven't always flowed for him due to his position, but at Real Madrid, he has been deployed higher up the field and is reaping the rewards.

Real Madrid (2023-): 14 games, 13 goals

14 games, 13 goals Dortmund (2020-2023): 132 games, 24 goals

132 games, 24 goals Birmingham (2019-2020): 44 games, 4 goals

TOTAL: 190 games, 41 goals

Jude Bellingham England goals

Jude Bellingham has already racked up a healthy number of England caps despite his age, and looks certain to add many more to his tally.

England (2020-): 27 caps, 2 goals

