Jude Bellingham goals and stats this season: How many goals has Bellingham scored?
Your complete guide to Jude Bellingham's goals and stats with Real Madrid and England in 2023/24.
Jude Bellingham is the present and future of English football, the greatest hope, the brightest light.
The 20-year-old blossomed at Birmingham, matured at Dortmund and has exploded to the forefront of world football with Real Madrid.
Bellingham is an all-round central midfield dynamo by trade, but has added a deep reserve of goals during his fledgling career in Madrid.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the numbers you need to know about Jude Bellingham's goal record this season and throughout his career.
Jude Bellingham goals this season
Jude Bellingham has scored 10 goals in 11 La Liga games in the 2023/24 season so far for Real Madrid.
His season total stands at 13 goals in 14 games across all club competitions for the Spanish giants.
Last updated: Tuesday 7th November
La Liga top scorers this season
Nobody truly expected Bellingham to be such a strong contender in the running for the Golden Boot but he has started the season in terrific fashion. Here's the current La Liga top scorers list:
- Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 10 goals (2 assists)
- Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) – 7 goals (1 assist)
- Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) – 7 goals (1 assist)
Jude Bellingham career goals
Jude Bellingham made his professional debut for Birmingham at the age of 16. Goals haven't always flowed for him due to his position, but at Real Madrid, he has been deployed higher up the field and is reaping the rewards.
- Real Madrid (2023-): 14 games, 13 goals
- Dortmund (2020-2023): 132 games, 24 goals
- Birmingham (2019-2020): 44 games, 4 goals
TOTAL: 190 games, 41 goals
Jude Bellingham England goals
Jude Bellingham has already racked up a healthy number of England caps despite his age, and looks certain to add many more to his tally.
- England (2020-): 27 caps, 2 goals
