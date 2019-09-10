Ireland host Bulgaria just four days after a tricky trip to Switzerland - which is arguably their toughest game of the qualifying campaign.

Expect some experimentation here on Tuesday night in Dublin.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ireland v Bulgaria game on TV and online.

What time is the Ireland v Bulgaria game?

Ireland v Bulgaria will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 10th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Ireland v Bulgaria

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix or online via the SkyGo app from 7:40pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Ireland's positive run of results since Mick McCarthy took over as manager may not play much of a part in this international friendly with Bulgaria.

After all, McCarthy's men come into the clash following their hosting of Switzerland and there are bigger things to worry about that a dead-rubber contest here.

But the boss will be keen to maintain some momentum heading into Ireland's final four Euro 2020 qualifiers later this autumn.

Bulgaria face Ireland after playing England at Wembley and have not exactly shone in Euro 2020 qualifying so far.

This could well be an experimental match for both sides - and the quality of the game could suffer accordingly.

Prediction: Ireland 1-0 Bulgaria