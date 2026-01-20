Arsenal's perfect Champions League record will be put to the test against Serie A leaders Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

The Gunners are top of the League Phase table after winning all six of their European fixtures this term and have already clinched a place in the last 16.

With Man Utd to come on Sunday, Mikel Arteta may be tempted to rest a few key players but will not want to lose any momentum.

The hosts are still chasing a top-eight finish, which means skipping the play-off round and joining Arsenal in the last 16.

Inter have lost back-to-back games in the Champions League but have been in outstanding form in Italy – going unbeaten this year with four wins in five.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Inter Milan v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Inter Milan v Arsenal?

Inter Milan v Arsenal will take place on Tuesday 20th January 2026.

Inter Milan v Arsenal kick-off time

Inter Milan v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Inter Milan v Arsenal on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Inter Milan v Arsenal online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Inter Milan v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

