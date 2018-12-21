It's Friday night football worth staying in for.

What time is the Wolves v Liverpool game?

Wolves against Liverpool will kick off at 8pm on Friday 21st December 2018.

How to watch Wolves v Liverpool?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

More like this

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Molineux Stadium, West Midlands on 21st December.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.