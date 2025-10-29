Rangers will look to build on their first win under Danny Rohl when they travel to Easter Road to face Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

The German coach was not a universally popular replacement for Russell Martin among fans of the Old Firm club and fell to a 3-0 defeat away to SK Brann in his first game but there were plenty of positives to take from Sunday's 3-1 victory against Kilmarnock.

Rohl still has plenty of work to do as the Gers remain 13 points back from leaders Hearts in fifth and two behind their midweek hosts.

Hibs have climbed to third after ending their eight-game winless run with back-to-back victories against Livingston and Aberdeen.

They will be out to stop Rohl's momentum at Rangers and to claim some revenge after the Glasgow club knocked them out of the Scottish Cup earlier this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hibernian v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Hibernian v Rangers?

Hibernian v Rangers will take place on Wednesday 29th October 2025.

Hibernian v Rangers kick-off time

Hibernian v Rangers will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Hibernian v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hibernian v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Hibernian v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

