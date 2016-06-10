Google celebrates start of Euro 2016 with special Google Doodle
France kick off their tournament this Friday against Romania, with England and Wales preparing to play on Saturday
Don't get your kicks from football? Tough luck, because this next month it's going to be what everyone else is talking about. For everyone else, #HappyEuro2016!
Google marked the start of Euro 2016 in France with a special Doodle, featuring a cute smiling Eiffel Tower and the flags of all 24 nations competing in this year's tournament.
In another version, a cockerel (a coq sportif if you will) heralds the dawn of a new major championship, decked out in the Tricolore.
Over 300 million are expected to tune in to this year's tournament – although, checking Google's Doodle stats, the soccer hasn't quite caught on in the States yet.
Euro 2016 begins this evening with hosts France v Romania, before England face Russia and Wales play Slovakia on Saturday.