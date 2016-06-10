Don't get your kicks from football? Tough luck, because this next month it's going to be what everyone else is talking about. For everyone else, #HappyEuro2016!

Advertisement

Google marked the start of Euro 2016 in France with a special Doodle, featuring a cute smiling Eiffel Tower and the flags of all 24 nations competing in this year's tournament.

110219

In another version, a cockerel (a coq sportif if you will) heralds the dawn of a new major championship, decked out in the Tricolore.

110220

Over 300 million are expected to tune in to this year's tournament – although, checking Google's Doodle stats, the soccer hasn't quite caught on in the States yet.

110221
Advertisement

Euro 2016 begins this evening with hosts France v Romania, before England face Russia and Wales play Slovakia on Saturday.

More like this

Euro 2016 TV coverage guide and fixture list

109936

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement