Atletico are four points ahead and are enjoying strong form with four wins – and as many clean sheets – in five games.

Zinedine Zidane’s second spell in charge of Real Madrid hasn’t all been smooth sailing.

He has recorded four wins in six games but a recent draw with Leganes shows all is not well at the Bernabeu.

Getafe are flying high, fourth in the La Liga table, after a remarkable season and will do everything they can to record another victory in front of their home fans.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Getafe v Real Madrid game on TV and online.

What time is the Getafe v Real Madrid game?

Getafe v Real Madrid will kick off at 8:30pm on Thursday 25th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Getafe v Real Madrid

The match will be shown live on ITV4 from 8:15pm.

The game can also be streamed online via the ITV Hub on a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, it will also be available on Eleven Sports.

Customers can live stream the game via the website or through the on a range of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.

A monthly pass costs £5.99 per month and will include live coverage of both El Clasico encounters this week.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

This is a write-off season for Real Madrid, and no reflection on Zidane’s capabilities as manager.

He will take a long look at his squad over the summer but for now his attention will be turned to catching Atletico.

Real Madrid still have something to chase, a target to aim for, in the shape of their cross-city rivals, but Getafe are no pushovers and will provide a huge test for the unsteady visitors.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Real Madrid

