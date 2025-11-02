Northern Premier League side Gainsborough Trinity host League Two outfit Accrington Stanley in the first round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Holy Blues play their football in the eighth tier of English football, where they are chasing promotion this season.

They caused the biggest giant killing in qualifying, beating National League side Hartlepool Town, and are hunting another upset this weekend.

Accrington are battling relegation in League Two, where they are just one point above the drop zone.

The visitors have taken four points from their last three games, however, and will back themselves to get the job done against a non-league outfit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Gainsborough Trinity v Accrington Stanley on TV and online.

When is Gainsborough Trinity v Accrington Stanley?

Gainsborough Trinity v Accrington Stanley will take place on Sunday 2nd November 2025.

Gainsborough Trinity v Accrington Stanley kick-off time

Gainsborough Trinity v Accrington Stanley will kick off at 5:15pm.

What TV channel is Gainsborough Trinity v Accrington Stanley on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Gainsborough Trinity v Accrington Stanley online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Gainsborough Trinity v Accrington Stanley radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

