Fulham will hope the international break has resolved their shortcomings after three games without a win in all competitions.

They host a West Brom side that are unbeaten in the Championship this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Fulham v West Brom game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is the Fulham v West Brom game?

Fulham v West Brom will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 14th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Fulham v West Brom

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 12noon.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Fulham have endured a mixed start to the season but are still firmly in the promotion mix as things stand.

However, the Cottagers must break out of their three-match winless streak that includes home defeats to Nottingham Forest and Premier League outfit Southampton.

A draw at Cardiff may well have raised spirits heading into the international break but facing up to high-flying West Brom is a different beast.

Albion are yet to lose a league game this term and have held their own at Forest, Luton and Derby.

Loanee Grady Diangana has scored three times for the club already and looks set to be the man to watch.

Fulham will hope Aleksandar Mitrovic – with five league goals already this term – can fire them to victory, but boss Scott Parker may well be pleased to take a draw from this clash.

Advertisement

Prediction: Fulham 2-2 West Brom