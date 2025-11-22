High-flying Sunderland travel to Fulham on Saturday as the Premier League returns.

Ad

The Black Cats have been the top-flight's surprise package this term, sitting fourth after 11 games, and battled for a 2-2 draw with leaders Arsenal last time out.

Fulham, meanwhile, are struggling to continue the momentum they've built up under Marco Silva in recent seasons.

The West Londoners have dropped to 15th, just a point above the relegation zone, as a result of five defeats in their last six Premier League games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Sunderland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Fulham v Sunderland?

Fulham v Sunderland will take place on Saturday 22nd November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v Sunderland kick-off time

Fulham v Sunderland will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Sunderland on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Fulham v Sunderland live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Fulham v Sunderland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Fulham v Sunderland odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Fulham (11/10) Draw (9/4) Sunderland (11/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.