The latter result and the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Aston Villa have added to the feeling that things are moving in the right direction under new Brentford boss Keith Andrews.

Fulham have momentum of their own after grabbing a stoppage-time victory over Leeds United last weekend – a win that was inspired by the introduction of record signing Kevin.

The Brazilian winger may well get his full debut, and first experience of a West London derby, on Saturday as the Cottagers bid to make it three wins on the bounce against the visitors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Brentford?

Fulham v Brentford will take place on Saturday 20th September 2025.

Fulham v Brentford kick-off time

Fulham v Brentford will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Fulham v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Fulham v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

