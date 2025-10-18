Premier League leaders Arsenal head across London to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta's side capitalised on Liverpool's wobble ahead of the international break and won back-to-back games to move top of the table.

The Gunners will look to pick up where they left off in their first Premier League game back but have found this weekend's hosts a tricky proposition in recent years – winning just one of their last four meetings.

The break came at a good time for Fulham, who had lost consecutive games away at Bournemouth and Aston Villa, and they will relish the return to West London.

Marco Silva's side are unbeaten at Craven Cottage this term and hope to have striker Raul Jimenez back fit in time for Saturday's game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Arsenal?

Fulham v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 18th October 2025.

Fulham v Arsenal kick-off time

Fulham v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Fulham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Fulham v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

