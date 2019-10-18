Formerly part of the RadioTimes.com Podcast, Football Times will bring weekly chat on the biggest talking points, tastiest games and hottest topics in the build-up to each round of games.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine writer Jake Wilson for Week 9 with Manchester United v Liverpool topping the bill in Week 9.

Michael and Jake also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 9 including two teams with terrific fixtures to exploit.

