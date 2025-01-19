Aston Villa ruined his welcome party in midweek and highlighted what the Scottish boss must fix if he is to succeed in his second spell on Merseyside.

Everton have now failed to find the net in nine of their last 11 Premier League games, while only bottom side Southampton have scored fewer goals this term, which is why Sunday's hosts are teetering just above the relegation zone.

Postecoglou has problems of his own. Spurs may have the advantage in their Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Liverpool and have edged past Tamworth in the FA Cup, but they have gone five games without a win in the Premier League.

It looked as though they could be set to put that record right when Heung-min Son's opener silenced the Emirates in Wednesday's North London derby, but they unravelled ahead of half-time, conceding twice in four minutes, and have sunk deeper into the bottom half of the table as a result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Everton v Tottenham?

Everton v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 19th January 2025.

Everton v Tottenham kick-off time

Everton v Tottenham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Everton v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Everton v Tottenham on radio?

Unfortunately there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

